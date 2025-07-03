11 Summer Ingredients To Add To Your Steak Marinade

Tender green onions, aka scallions, are plentiful all summer long. Even if you don't have a garden, they're easy to grow in containers. But if you don't have the time (or green thumb) to grow your own, don't worry. You can find fresh-from-the-earth green onions all summer at various farm stands and farmers markets. Both the white and green parts of the scallions add punchy onion flavor to any steak marinade. Try them with some lime juice for a citrusy component. Add aromatic garlic, earthy ground cumin, and herbaceous cilantro along with avocado oil for a classic Southwestern-style marinade (add a splash of tequila to take it to the next level!). This goes great with classic fajita fixings for a steak fajita meal with Mexican flair.

If you like your meat with a side of booze, why not add it to your beef marinade? Green onions work well in a bourbon or whiskey-based marinade with a little sweet and acidic orange juice, some brown sugar for sweetness, soy sauce for salty complexity, and red pepper flakes for the perfect amount of heat. It's the ultimate sweet and zesty steak that's mighty tasty alongside grilled corn and a simple summer salad. You can also make a paste-style marinade by pulsing chopped green onions in a blender or food processor with herbs, acid, oil, and seasonings. Rub it all over the steak, put it in a plastic bag, and let it sit overnight in the fridge, and the steak will have amazing flavor. Wipe the marinade off before cooking your steak.