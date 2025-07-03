11 Summer Ingredients To Add To Your Steak Marinade
Summer brings with it a bounty of delicious, straight-from-the-garden foods that make it easy to prepare fresh, flavorful suppers. From sweet summer corn to tender potatoes that you harvested this morning, garden-to-table eating has all the tasty sides covered, but don't forget about the main dish when you're cooking with fresh summer ingredients. As the author of numerous cookbooks and a dedicated carnivore who loves to grill, I know there's nothing better in the summer than a barbecue, especially when you're grilling a nice, juicy steak. So what goes together better than a steak and smoke? A steak marinated in fresh summer ingredients that enhance its flavor profiles, of course.
With so much delicious, freshly-picked produce growing in gardens and popping up at farm stands and farmers markets all summer, it's easy to find the ingredients you need for some of the best steak you've ever had. From freshly picked herbs to surprising fruits and veg, these summer steak marinade ingredients will take your summer cookouts to the next level.
Scallions
Tender green onions, aka scallions, are plentiful all summer long. Even if you don't have a garden, they're easy to grow in containers. But if you don't have the time (or green thumb) to grow your own, don't worry. You can find fresh-from-the-earth green onions all summer at various farm stands and farmers markets. Both the white and green parts of the scallions add punchy onion flavor to any steak marinade. Try them with some lime juice for a citrusy component. Add aromatic garlic, earthy ground cumin, and herbaceous cilantro along with avocado oil for a classic Southwestern-style marinade (add a splash of tequila to take it to the next level!). This goes great with classic fajita fixings for a steak fajita meal with Mexican flair.
If you like your meat with a side of booze, why not add it to your beef marinade? Green onions work well in a bourbon or whiskey-based marinade with a little sweet and acidic orange juice, some brown sugar for sweetness, soy sauce for salty complexity, and red pepper flakes for the perfect amount of heat. It's the ultimate sweet and zesty steak that's mighty tasty alongside grilled corn and a simple summer salad. You can also make a paste-style marinade by pulsing chopped green onions in a blender or food processor with herbs, acid, oil, and seasonings. Rub it all over the steak, put it in a plastic bag, and let it sit overnight in the fridge, and the steak will have amazing flavor. Wipe the marinade off before cooking your steak.
Garlic scapes
You're missing out if you haven't discovered garlic scapes yet. Scapes are the part of garlic plants that grow above the ground, and they're a garlicky-flavored delight, whether you use them in soups, stews, salad dressings, or marinades. The scapes start appearing at farmers markets sometime in June, and you can find them through the middle of July. But get to the market early, because they're so popular, they sell out fast.
Scapes have a slightly milder flavor than the bulbs, but they still taste like garlic. Chop them finely and add them in place of your garlic in any marinade for a lighter, greener garlic flavor. I like to pulse them in a food processor with some ginger root, soy sauce, sesame oil, and rice vinegar (or lime juice) for a fabulous Asian-inspired steak marinade that'll pump up the flavor of any cut of beef — although I'm a particular fan of this type of marinade on a bavette steak or tri-tip.
Fresh basil
If there's one flavor that screams summer, it's fresh basil. With its bright, savory, fresh flavor, it's a summertime superstar that goes way beyond pasta or pizza. And it makes a great steak marinade, too, because the peppery, slightly minty flavor serves as a refreshing counterbalance to the deep umami and savory notes of your steak.
One of the easiest ways to use basil as a steak marinade is to make a fresh pesto, rub it on a raw steak, put the steak in a zipper bag, and refrigerate for 12-ish hours. Then, wipe away the excess pesto and grill your steak. You can also save a few tablespoons of the pesto (or make more fresh) to top your steak when you serve it. You can also chop fresh basil and add it to lemon juice or red wine vinegar, garlic, and olive oil (plus a few pinches of red pepper flakes if you love a little heat) for a marinade that'll take flank steak to the next level. It's bright, summery, and delicious.
Oregano
Want to add a little Mediterranean flair to your steaks? Fresh oregano can get you there. With a slightly more pungent, lemony flavor than basil, fresh oregano brings a lot of punch to any marinade. It works well in marinades that contain red wine vinegar or balsamic vinegar as the acid base, combined with savory notes of garlic, shallots, and black pepper to add extra flavor. It also pairs nicely with lemon or orange juice, since the oregano has slight citrus notes that complement these juices.
You can also combine it with other Mediterranean-flavored fresh herbs, including marjoram and basil. Just chop it up (don't forget the stems, which add extra flavor) and include it in the marinade. A teaspoon of Dijon will emulsify the marinade so it doesn't separate while you give your steaks a good soak. Try an oregano-based marinade on a picanha steak. You won't be disappointed.
Blackberries
If you live somewhere that wild blackberries start to appear in mid-July, take advantage of all that juicy summer goodness and whip up a sweetly savory marinade. Blackberries have a deep, juicy flavor that holds up well to steak's umami notes without overpowering the meat with sweetness. Fresh blackberries also mix well with other savory ingredients and summery herbs. Lightly mash some fresh blackberries with red wine vinegar for acidity. Add chopped, fresh herbs, like thyme or rosemary, for green notes, along with some garlic and peppercorns. It's a sweet and herbal steak marinade you won't want to miss. A splash of balsamic can complement the berries well, too.
One dried spice that works incredibly well with blackberries in a marinade is juniper berry, which has punchy citrus and pine notes. Add a pinch of chopped, fresh rosemary to complement the vinegar, and include some red wine vinegar for acidity, and a dash of soy sauce to marinate a rich, fatty steak like a New York or a ribeye. It will be an umami bomb with complex herbal flavors you'll love. Or try making a drunken marinade with whiskey, blackberries, garlic, shallots, and juniper to marinate a skirt steak. The blackberries add an earthy sweetness that balances out the umami in the steak.
Bing cherries
While many different types of cherries can work well in a steak marinade (sour cherries, too), bing cherries have a depth of flavor that isn't overpowered by the meat. They aren't overly sweet either, so they won't overtake the savoriness of the meat, and they make a really tasty simmered marinade.
Halve the cherries and remove the pits and stems, and simmer them with some orange marmalade, Dijon mustard, red wine vinegar, garlic, shallots, and chopped fresh thyme, mashing the cherries as you simmer. The result is like a sweet and punchy barbecue sauce packed with fresh herbal flavor. Allow the marinade to cool completely. Use about half to marinate your steaks and set aside the other half. Try it on filet mignon steaks or whole tenderloin — the combo of sweet cherry juice and herbs complements the meaty flavor of the tenderloin. While your steaks are grilling, simmer the reserved marinade to reduce, whisk in a few pats of very cold butter, and strain to serve as a smooth steak sauce. This sauce is also really good on salmon!
Chives
Fresh chives are plentiful in the summer, and they're easy to grow in containers, so you can always have some available. They bring a light allium flavor to all kinds of marinades that tastes like a cross between mild onions and garlic (with garlic chives being even more garlicky). The great thing about chives is that the flavor mixes well with a ton of different ingredients, from light citrus notes to bright apple cider vinegar.
For a meat marinade, they're delicious with balsamic or red wine vinegar. Round out the marinade with a teaspoon or two of Dijon mustard, some olive oil, pepper, soy sauce or Worcestershire sauce, and a pinch or two of red pepper flakes for heat. This classic marinade preparation is delicious with roasted potatoes or grilled veggies — you can even brush some of the unused marinade on the vegetables as they grill.
They're also tasty in a drunken marinade with tequila or whiskey, shallots, Dijon mustard, olive oil, and red pepper flakes. This is one of my favorite ways to make a drunken marinade because of the sharp flavor of the chives and the heat of the red pepper flakes. Or, you can make a paste-style marinade with lemon juice and lemon zest, garlic or garlic scapes, and olive oil that adds bright citrus flavor to your steak.
Pears
Are you a fan of Korean BBQ? Part of what makes it so delicious is the pears added to the marinade. And whether you can get some local summer pears or pick up some Asian pears at the grocery store or farmer's market, you can make your steaks taste like a yummy Korean BBQ with the fruit as your secret ingredient. In a blender or food processor, blend the peeled, cored pears until they're smooth, and then add gochujang (or your favorite chili paste), garlic, grated ginger root, soy sauce, and brown sugar and blend until it's smooth.
Simmer for about 10 minutes, stirring, so it thickens. Cool the sauce completely, and use it to marinate a cut of steak like a flat-iron or a skirt steak before tossing it on the grill. The result is a sweet, sticky Asian-style steak you'll love. If you're more into the classics, you can use this marinade on flanken-style beef ribs, and set aside some of the sauce to brush on as the ribs cook.
Cilantro
Fresh cilantro is a controversial ingredient for some — up to 14% of the population think it tastes like soap due to an olfactory receptor gene they have. If you're lucky enough not to be in this population, then herbaceous, citrusy cilantro tastes like summer, and it's especially good in steak marinades. One of the great things about cilantro is that its flavor profile lends itself well to both Southwestern-inspired and Asian-inspired marinades.
In a Southwestern-inspired marinade, combine it with ingredients like lime juice, avocado oil, garlic, chili powder or cayenne, jalapeño, and green onions, and marinate something like a flank steak or a skirt steak. It'll taste a lot like fajita meat, so you can serve it with tortillas and grilled peppers and onions (brushed with unused marinade, if you want). Serve it up with all the classic sides — pico de gallo, sour cream, and homemade guac.
For an Asian-inspired marinade, combine it with ingredients like rice wine vinegar, grated ginger root, honey, garlic, sriracha, and soy sauce. Try it on flanken-style ribs, sirloin, or a fatty cut like a ribeye. I like to serve this with an Asian-style slaw, which has complementary flavors and a crisp texture to counterbalance the meat. You can even make a cilantro-based pesto with avocado oil, lime zest, pepitas, and cotija cheese. Spread it on the steak, put it in a zipper bag, and then let it marinate overnight. It's a punchy Southwestern steak worthy of taco night. Wipe away the marinade before you grill the steaks.
Peaches
Is there anything more summery than biting into a fresh peach? And that sweet, juicy, peachy flavor is a great base for a steak marinade. It works especially well in sweet heat-type of marinades because the sweetness of the peaches balances the heat of your favorite chili peppers. To turn a peach into a marinade, you need to peel it, remove the pit, and then puree it in your blender.
Add some chopped chilis (remove the seeds to tame the heat), like habanero or jalapeño, and vinegar or lime juice (or a blend of both) for acidity. Honey or agave syrup adds sweetness, and, if you're into it, a splash of tequila gives it a subtle boozy kick. Finish the marinade with avocado oil. Serve sliced steak with grilled corn tortillas and homemade peach salsa for a sweet and spicy Southwestern feast.
Watermelon
Is it even summer if you don't enjoy at least one juicy watermelon? Nah! So, as a summer ingredient, watermelon makes a ton of sense. And when you add it to a bourbon-based marinade, it's also delicious on flank steak. Seedless watermelons work best here. To get watermelon ready for a steak marinade, remove the rind (and seeds if it has them), and blend it in a food processor or blender until it's smooth and like a pulpy juice.
Then you can add your other ingredients to make the marinade: a squeeze of lime juice, a splash of bourbon, soy sauce, sriracha, brown sugar or molasses, and some avocado oil. Pour it into a pan and simmer it, stirring to reduce, and then cool completely before marinating a flank or flat iron steak overnight. Watermelon is a great sweet ingredient to add to a drunken steak, creating a sweet and savory combo that tastes like summer.