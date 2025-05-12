15 Kitchen Tools You Need For Cooking Korean BBQ At Home

While the royal origins of barbecue in Korean cuisine goes back centuries, that particular style of grilling has become increasingly popular around the world in the 21st century. Korean BBQ is an incredibly communal style of dining, with diners centered around a single tabletop grill. Meat is the star of the show, particularly thin strips of marinated beef called bulgogi, though beef short ribs (known as kalbi) and cuts of juicy pork belly and shoulder are common, as well. Side dishes, known as banchan, accompany the meat, before you wrap it all up in a crisp lettuce leaf for a tasty bite-sized treat called a ssam.

If you've yet to experience the joys of Korean BBQ, I've got you covered. After more than two decades working in the international restaurant industry, I've encountered numerous versions of Korean BBQ at joints across the world. Armed with my extensive professional experience, plus tips and encouragement from a few chef pals, I've also been making Korean BBQ at home for years — and it's easier than you might think.

Of course, having the right kitchenware on hand will certainly make things go smoother. Fortunately, most of the necessary list items aren't specific to Korean BBQ, so you'll find them handy for other meals, too. Here are some kitchen tools you need for cooking Korean BBQ at home.