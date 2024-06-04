Yes, You Can Use Your Garlic Press For Ginger. Here's How To Do It

The garlic press has stood the test of time as a dependable gadget in kitchens worldwide. But beyond pressing garlic, this handy tool has almost a dozen other uses in the culinary world, including mincing ginger. Ginger is a popular spice in many cuisines that benefits from a mince in the garlic press because, just like garlic, the more pulverized ginger is, the more flavor and aroma it produces and adds to your meal. Here's how to do it.

First, buy the right garlic press. It should have a uniform grid of holes to ensure an even mince. Additionally, the gadget should be comfortable to use and sturdy. Pressing ginger will generally require some force since it's much more fibrous than garlic, so to avoid your press breaking in the middle of food prep, get one that's strong enough.

Now wash and peel the root spice and cut it into small pieces roughly the size of a garlic clove so they can fit in the garlic press. Put one or two pieces at a time in the chamber, and press to release the ginger juice and pulp. You can scrape the front end of the press with the back of a knife to release the pulp that's sticking out into the receiving bowl. After each press, clear the chamber of any lodged ginger to make the next mince easier.