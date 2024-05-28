The Everyday Item You Should Be Using To Clean Your Garlic Press
Some people quickly dismiss a garlic press as a unitasker that's not worth the extra cost or drawer space. However, those of us who've used one will agree that this simple kitchen tool makes prepping your alliums that much faster and easier. You don't even need to peel the garlic cloves before pressing — how's that for efficiency? That said, after crushing your cloves, there comes another task of cleaning the little gadget, which can be a hassle. The small holes and tiny joints make it difficult to dislodge leftover bits of garlic. But there's a simple, everyday item that can make cleaning your garlic press a breeze: a toothbrush.
Thanks to its small size and flexible bristles, a toothbrush is well-designed to clean small, hard-to-reach spaces. Therefore, it can easily fit inside the garlic press cup where most of the stubborn debris lingers. The bristles are hard enough to scrub clean the presser, but not too hard (like a metallic brush) to risk scratching or damaging it, whether it's made of metal or plastic. Additionally, a toothbrush is something that can be found in any household. You can repurpose an old one you no longer use for brushing your teeth (just remember to clean it thoroughly first), or you can easily buy one for this new kitchen-based role.
How to use a toothbrush to clean your garlic press
The cleaning process using a toothbrush is straightforward, but there are a few things to keep in mind. After using the garlic press, avoid the mistake of letting it sit out for hours before cleaning since the garlic residue will easily dry out and become much harder to remove. If you have no choice but to postpone the task, put the dirty press in a cup or bowl with water to keep it soaked.
Once you're ready to clean the garlic press, run it under the faucet to remove the loose bits of allium. Take the toothbrush and, again under running water, scrub away for a few seconds, paying special attention to the corners and hinges, as these areas tend to accumulate the most residue. In case there are still some stubborn remnants that refuse to budge, use a toothpick to poke at the nooks and crannies until all the bits come off. Finish by cleaning the garlic press with a soft sponge and some detergent. Do a final thorough rinse under the faucet and leave it to air dry. And now that you know this simple cleaning routine, we bet you'll be using your garlic press more often.