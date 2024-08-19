The Pros And Cons Of Gas Vs Charcoal Grilling

One of the most heated debates in all of grilling is whether gas grills or charcoal grills are better. Anyone who has worked with either type understands that the styles operate very differently. The fact of the matter is that both gas and charcoal have benefits and drawbacks. To get a better feel for the gas versus charcoal debate, we reached out to Silvio Correa, Private Chef and Brazilian Grill Master.

It's popular to choose charcoal — even Bobby Flay prefers charcoal grills over gas ones. As Correa told Tasting Table, "Natural oak and hickory charcoal provide a unique smoky flavor that is difficult to replicate with gas. It's perfect for authentic Brazilian barbecue, where the smoke enhances the natural flavors of the meat." Flavor is probably the best reason to pick a charcoal grill since nothing can beat that rich taste, but there are other reasons to choose this option as well. "Charcoal can reach higher temperatures," Correa continued. "Which is excellent for achieving a perfect seal."

While charcoal grills have a lot going for them, there are some drawbacks. For starters, charcoal grilling may be better equipped for searing meat because they achieve higher temperatures (up to 1200 degrees Fahrenheit). However, Correa warns, "It can be challenging to maintain a consistent temperature over a long time." If your grill's temperature is constantly fluctuating as you keep the charcoal aflame, you won't have as much control over the cooking process as you might like. Plus, you're stuck with the chore of cleaning debris and ash.