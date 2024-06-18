The Best Banchan To Try For Korean BBQ Beginners

The interactive element of a Korean BBQ is what makes it such a fun dining experience for the whole family. Want to barbecue marinated slices of beef to make smoky bulgogi (barbecued beef) on a tabletop grill while sipping soju? Yes please! And while it's true that marinated cuts of meat, like pork belly, beef brisket, and skirt steak, take top billing in a typical Korean BBQ, there's also an abundance of supporting veggie side dishes, known as banchan. If you're a Korean BBQ beginner, the best banchan to try first has to be grilled kimchi, according to expert John Bach, Executive Chef and Founder of Seoul Food KBBQ Catering in Los Angeles.

Bach says, "... if you really want to experience an enhanced Korean BBQ, throw a few leafy pieces of kimchi on the grill and cook it on both sides for a few minutes. You can throw that in your ssam bite or just top a piece of any meat with it for a marvelous single bite."

Grilling kimchi is a common practice in Korea because it lends the edges of the fermented cabbage a scrumptious caramelized note and somehow intensifies its characteristic umami flavor that develops through the fermentation process. Typically served alongside pork belly (samgyeopsal), the grilled kimchi takes on a yummy smokiness that complements the savoriness of the protein and provides textural interest.