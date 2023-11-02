The Proper Etiquette For Eating Ssam At Korean Barbecue Restaurants

At a bustling Korean barbecue restaurant, you feel all your senses buzzing. The scent of sizzling meats wafts through the air; a beautiful array of colorful side dishes — or banchan (반찬) — like sesame-oiled beanprouts, creamy Korean potato salad, and kimchi radishes and cucumbers decorate the table. From fresh leafy greens to marinated vegetables and grilled meats, it's a feast for the senses. Understandably, all this can feel a bit overwhelming for the uninitiated. As you're wondering where to begin, your Korean BBQ aficionado friend beside you notices your hesitation.

They lean over and share a secret about the art of ssam, demonstrating how to select a crisp lettuce leaf and place a juicy piece of barbecued meat dipped in sauce atop it — next, a touch of kimchi and a choice of another banchan. "Let's go with the spicy fish cake, or oden," they say. The trick to assembling this morsel? Less is more — because more like sushi, and unlike tacos, ssam is meant to be eaten in one big bite.

Ssam (쌈), meaning "wrapped" in Korean, is an integral part of the Korean barbecue experience. It embodies the culinary art of wrapping barbecued protein in fresh leaves or veggies (such as aromatic perilla, crispy lettuce, or tangy slices of pickled daikon), infusing every bite with a harmonious and delicious blend of textures and tastes.