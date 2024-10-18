How To Cook A Perfect Picanha Steak, According To An Expert

If you've ever browsed the menu at a Brazilian steakhouse, the name picanha may have caught your attention. Popular in the South American country, it's not a name you spot on too many supermarket shelves or even butcher shops here in the U.S., but it has a lot to recommend it. Also known as a coulotte steak or top sirloin cap, picanha is a pretty lean but still well-marbled cut that is also on the affordable side, which is a great combination for some home-cooked steak. But like any lesser-known cuts of steak, you have to know its peculiarities and how best to cook it if you want to unlock its potential. So Tasting Table spoke with an expert, chef K.C. Gulbro, the owner of FoxFire and Copper Fox, and a chef Ambassador for Certified Angus Beef, to find out how to nail the perfect picanha steak.

Gulbro praised the picanha steak as "an interesting cut that is really coming into popularity," telling us "This cut has a lot of flavor and can be extremely tender." With such a tasty and juicy cut of steak, the best method is to not over-think it. Gulbro advised, "The best way to cook it is on the grill to medium-rare." He says that as far as flavoring goes, "You can use simple salt, pepper, and garlic, but I do enjoy using a rub and marinade method." Gulbro even gave us his own 2-step method for the best picanha steak.