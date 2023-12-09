Use A Jaccard Tenderizer To Break Down Tough Cube Steak

It's right there in the name. Cube steak has undergone a process known as "cubing" by which a relatively tough cut of beef — generally top round or sirloin — is mechanically tenderized by pounding, with a telltale crosshatch pattern being left on the meat. Because of this signature process, cube steak is melt-in-your-mouth direct from the package, right? The reality isn't so straightforward. Cube steak, which is often used for weeknight meals and chicken-fried steak due to its quick cooking and affordability, is indeed worked over at the abattoir, but the machining process and persnickety toughness of the cuts it is rendered from mean that it frequently needs a second round of tenderization at home.

There are, of course, many ways to mitigate cube steak's inherent toughness, from further pounding with a meat mallet to chemical tenderization with baking soda. But, one method that consistently proves to be effective and quick is to break out a Jaccard tenderizer. You're excused if you've never heard of this device, as it is a bit of a specialty item. Its method of operation, however, is easily grasped. The Jaccard tenderizer uses scores of long, thin blades to puncture the meat deeply, along the way loosening and slicing through those items that lead to toughness, namely muscle fibers and connective tissue. By simply applying pressure through the device to the exterior of the steak, the slender blades make quick work of the meat, making it toothsome and supple in just a few seconds.