Pomegranate-Glazed Salmon Recipe
With their pink skin and ruby red seeds, pomegranates are one of the most beautiful fruits around. One of the first — if not the very first — farmed fruits, pomegranates have a rich history, with a variety of cultures revering it through religion, art, tradition, and myth. For example, in Ancient Greece, the god of the underworld, Hades, tricked Persephone into eating pomegranate seeds, giving the Greeks their mythology surrounding the seasons.
As such an ancient and well-celebrated ingredient, it can sometimes be hard to find new ways to enjoy and consume pomegranate, but it is well worth it to seek them out. This recipe for pomegranate-glazed salmon, created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, celebrates pomegranate through the use of both pomegranate seeds and pomegranate molasses, giving the dish a delicious freshness and tang. Salmon is glazed with molasses, maple syrup, and spices before being oven roasted and served with a nutty and herby pomegranate and toasted walnut salsa. Sweet, spiced, fresh, and tangy, this recipe will give you a new and super flavorful way to enjoy both salmon and pomegranate in one, well-balanced, and delicious dish.
Gather the ingredients for this pomegranate-glazed salmon recipe
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Prepare the glaze
In a small bowl, mix together 2 tablespoons pomegranate molasses, 1 tablespoon olive oil, maple syrup, garlic, ground cinnamon, and red chilli flakes. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Step 3: Glaze the salmon
In a flat-bottomed bowl, cover the salmon with the glaze and set aside for 15–20 minutes.
Step 4: Prepare the pomegranate and walnut salsa
Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix together the chopped walnuts, pomegranate seeds, cilantro, mint, 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1 teaspoon pomegranate molasses, and white wine vinegar.
Step 5: Bake the salmon
Place salmon in a baking dish, coat with a little extra glaze, and bake for 10–12 minutes, until flakey and just cooked through.
Step 6: Serve the glazed salmon
Serve the glazed salmon fresh from the oven, topped with a tablespoon or two of the walnut and pomegranate salsa.
How can this pomegranate-glazed salmon be served?
With such a richly flavored and decadent dish, you'll be sure to want to serve it well. Ideal for a dinner party with close friends or even a romantic date night, this pomegranate-glazed salmon recipe provides complex and elegant flavors in a dish that can be table-ready in just 35 minutes.
This dish is best served freshly made, and due to the wealth of flavor in the salmon glaze and accompanying pomegranate and walnut salsa, there is no need for fancy sides — it's best to let this recipe speak for itself. We recommend pairing it with light carbs to carry the flavors of the dish; white rice or potatoes make excellent options. Mashed or boiled potatoes will give lightness to the dish, and fried potatoes will add a little more texture and heartiness. Some fresh, steamed greens will add both brightness and color to the plate, and if you enjoy a glass of wine, you'll want to finish this dish off with a chilled, tart, and fruity white wine.
How can this recipe for pomegranate-glazed salmon be adapted?
While it's always good to stick to a recipe, especially when making it for the first time, it isn't always possible for a number of reasons. Depending on where you live, or the time of year, certain ingredients may not be available to you, making it necessary to adapt a recipe. If you are unable to source any salmon for this recipe, it is possible to substitute this ingredient for black cod or trout; both fish pair well with the flavors in this dish and are great options for baking in the oven.
While it may be hard to source pomegranate molasses, it is surprisingly easy to make your own with a few simple ingredients and a bit of time. Similarly, if you are unable to get your hands on fresh pomegranate seeds, it is possible to use the frozen variety as an alternative. Finally, you may wish to substitute the fresh herbs or the walnuts depending on what is available to you. Parsley is a great option that will lend a slightly different flavor to the dish, and pecans make a great substitute for walnuts if you come up short or your supermarket is out of stock.
- 2 tablespoons + 1 teaspoon pomegranate molasses, divided
- 1 + 1 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 2 tablespoons maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon garlic paste
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- A pinch of red chilli flakes
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 2 salmon fillets, roughly ½ pound total
- ⅓ cup roughly chopped toasted walnuts
- ¼ cup pomegranate seeds
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint
- 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
|Calories per Serving
|1,163
|Total Fat
|72.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|14.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|217.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|40.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.2 g
|Total Sugars
|34.0 g
|Sodium
|1,169.7 mg
|Protein
|84.5 g