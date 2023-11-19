Pomegranate-Glazed Salmon Recipe

With their pink skin and ruby red seeds, pomegranates are one of the most beautiful fruits around. One of the first — if not the very first — farmed fruits, pomegranates have a rich history, with a variety of cultures revering it through religion, art, tradition, and myth. For example, in Ancient Greece, the god of the underworld, Hades, tricked Persephone into eating pomegranate seeds, giving the Greeks their mythology surrounding the seasons.

As such an ancient and well-celebrated ingredient, it can sometimes be hard to find new ways to enjoy and consume pomegranate, but it is well worth it to seek them out. This recipe for pomegranate-glazed salmon, created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, celebrates pomegranate through the use of both pomegranate seeds and pomegranate molasses, giving the dish a delicious freshness and tang. Salmon is glazed with molasses, maple syrup, and spices before being oven roasted and served with a nutty and herby pomegranate and toasted walnut salsa. Sweet, spiced, fresh, and tangy, this recipe will give you a new and super flavorful way to enjoy both salmon and pomegranate in one, well-balanced, and delicious dish.