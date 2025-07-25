The Summer Fruit You'd Never Think To Pair With Steak

Steak is a hearty dish, but it makes for a great meal, even in the most sweltering months. Whether it's sitting atop a summery salad or sliced and grilled on a kebab stick, the meat is perfect in every season. If you're looking for fresh ways to serve up some steak in the summer, look no further than a Bing cherry sauce.

Savory spices and herbs are typically used to spruce up steaks, but the meat gets a delicious boost with the right choice of fruit. A squeeze of lemon juice or a helping of mandarin oranges gives the meat a tangy upgrade, but cherries were made for steak. Bing cherries, which are different from Rainier cherries, are sweet, with a hint of tartness that balances out the honeyed, savory combination when paired with steak. The cherries have a richness to them that perfectly matches the meat's depth, without being overshadowed by its beefiness, making it one of the best fruit toppings for steak.

When making a cherry marinade or sauce, you can simply puree the fruits with other ingredients and pour them over the steak, or allow everything to simmer. Both methods let the fruits mix with the other flavorings pretty well, but heating the cherries intensifies their taste while allowing it to meld with the other ingredients. After pitting and slicing the cherries, add them to a pot with melted butter, followed by lemon juice, minced garlic, vinegar, salt, and pepper. Let the mixture reduce for a few minutes before spooning it over the cooked steak.