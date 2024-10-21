Apple cider vinegar may be a common marinade inclusion, but less common is plain apple cider, despite being so delicious on its own. Apple cider is the minimally processed juice that results from crushing fresh whole apples. Not all the puree is strained out, so it's thicker than juice and has a stronger flavor. Apple cider is commonly found in orchards, farmers markets, and supermarkets in the fall, so it's a great time to stock up and use some in this maple apple cider-glazed salmon recipe, from developer Michelle Bottalico. The pan fried fish is moist and tender on the inside, and the outer layer of glaze is crispy and caramelized, with a subtly sweet and tangy flavor from the apple cider, maple syrup, and honey. The recipe comes together in just over 30 minutes, so it's simple enough for a satisfying weeknight dish when apple cider is in season.

Since you'll have some leftover apple cider after making this salmon recipe, you can easily just drink it or perhaps turn it into apple cider donuts. There are actually quite a few creative ways to cook with apple cider, including adding it to stews and smoked pork. Of course, once you try this salmon recipe, you may just be so inclined to use the rest of the apple cider as a marinade, because as it turns out, the sweet stuff makes for a pretty good one.