Maple Apple Cider-Glazed Salmon Recipe
Apple cider vinegar may be a common marinade inclusion, but less common is plain apple cider, despite being so delicious on its own. Apple cider is the minimally processed juice that results from crushing fresh whole apples. Not all the puree is strained out, so it's thicker than juice and has a stronger flavor. Apple cider is commonly found in orchards, farmers markets, and supermarkets in the fall, so it's a great time to stock up and use some in this maple apple cider-glazed salmon recipe, from developer Michelle Bottalico. The pan fried fish is moist and tender on the inside, and the outer layer of glaze is crispy and caramelized, with a subtly sweet and tangy flavor from the apple cider, maple syrup, and honey. The recipe comes together in just over 30 minutes, so it's simple enough for a satisfying weeknight dish when apple cider is in season.
Since you'll have some leftover apple cider after making this salmon recipe, you can easily just drink it or perhaps turn it into apple cider donuts. There are actually quite a few creative ways to cook with apple cider, including adding it to stews and smoked pork. Of course, once you try this salmon recipe, you may just be so inclined to use the rest of the apple cider as a marinade, because as it turns out, the sweet stuff makes for a pretty good one.
Gather your maple apple cider-glazed salmon ingredients
For this recipe, you will need apple cider, honey, and maple syrup for the glaze. If you can't find apple cider or it isn't in season, you can substitute unsweetened apple juice. You'll also need salmon fillets, salt, black pepper, and olive oil. Finally, have some chopped parsley and lemon wedges on hand for serving.
Step 1: Bring the glaze to a boil
Place the apple cider, honey, and maple syrup in a small saucepan and bring to a boil.
Step 2: Reduce the glaze
Reduce the heat and simmer for 5 to 7 minutes, until the liquid has reduced by half and has thickened.
Step 3: Let the glaze cool
Pour the glaze into a shallow dish just large enough to fit the salmon and let it cool, about 2 minutes.
Step 4: Marinate the salmon
Pat the salmon fillets dry, sprinkle salt and pepper on both sides, and place them in the dish with the glaze. Turn the fillets to coat all sides and set aside to marinate for 15 minutes.
Step 5: Heat the oil
Heat the oil over medium-high heat in a skillet.
Step 6: Start cooking the salmon
When the oil is hot, lift the salmon fillets to allow extra marinade to drip off and place them skin side down in the pan. Brush a small amount of glaze on top and cook for 3 to 4 minutes.
Step 7: Flip and cook the other side
Flip the salmon, brush the other side with a small amount of glaze, and cook for 3 to 4 more minutes, or until cooked through. Watch the salmon carefully so the glaze doesn't burn and adjust the heat if necessary.
Step 8: Serve the maple apple cider-glazed salmon
Serve the salmon immediately with chopped parsley and lemon wedges.
Can I bake the glazed salmon instead of pan frying it?
This pan fried glazed salmon recipe can be adapted if you prefer to bake the fish in the oven. Baking is less labor intensive because you don't need to actively fry the food in a pan. That means it can be a more convenient option, as these baked salmon recipes for easy weeknight dinners show. The procedure will be the same up to the step that calls for heating oil in a pan. Instead, place the marinated fillets skin side down in a greased baking pan. There's no need to only use a little glaze when baking, so spoon all of it onto the salmon. Bake the fish at 400 F for 12 to 15 minutes, and spoon the pooled glaze back on to the salmon before serving.
Baking has an added advantage. Too much liquid marinade or small solid ingredients like garlic are likely to burn in a hot pan when frying the fish on the stove, but you don't have to hold back when baking. You can put more glaze or marinade on the salmon before cooking it, and you can include added ingredients like minced garlic. Note that this doesn't go for broiling, which uses a more intense heat with the food positioned closer to the heat source. Don't broil foods that are too oily or too moist, because they can splatter and start a fire.
What other flavors or ingredients can I add to the maple apple cider marinade?
The main ingredient in this marinade or glaze is apple cider, which is made from crushing whole apples and pasteurizing the juice. If you can't find cider, you can substitute unsweetened apple juice. You can also substitute apple cider vinegar. Vinegar is different from cider because it's fermented and converted to ascetic acid, but it's great in marinades because of it's bright flavor and because it breaks down proteins for a more tender bite. Instead of both honey and maple syrup, you could use one or the other or sub agave syrup if desired.
The glaze in this recipe is simple because too much liquid or extra ingredients can burn in the hot pan. If you want to add other ingredients for extra flavor you can cook the salmon with just salt and pepper and then spoon the glaze over it after it's cooked. Options for complementary ingredients include Dijon or wholegrain mustard, soy sauce, crushed chili pepper, minced garlic or shallot, grated ginger, and fresh herbs like tarragon, parsley, or chives.