15 Baked Salmon Recipes For Easy Weeknight Dinners

There's a reason salmon is so popular. There are the well-known health benefits, the versatile flavor profile, and how easy it is to cook. But sometimes, easy ingredients are the hardest to improve upon since they turn out so well —regardless of what you do with them. While a simple salted salmon filet can fill you up, it won't necessarily feed your hunger for bold flavors and variety.

To that end, we've compiled a list of 15 different recipes that focus on baked salmon. There are other ways to prepare salmon, ranging from grilling to pan-frying, but baking is a super-convenient method for busy weeknights when you just want to toss the fish in the oven and let it cook. There's more prep work involved than simply shoving a frozen dinner in the microwave, but most of the recipes included here only take 30 minutes, and most of that time is in the oven.

Many of these recipes focus on the salmon filet itself, which can then be paired with sides or added to a larger dish like pasta. Others are fully fleshed-out main dishes that are ready for the table. If you're cooking wild salmon, make sure you're using it when it's in season. However, farm-raised salmon is good all year-round.