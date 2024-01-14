20 Creative Ways To Use Chili Crisp In Your Cooking

Chili crisp is one of the up-and-coming condiments of this generation — and it will likely keep a chokehold on our palates for a long time. This spicy, savory Asian condiment is made with ingredients like chili peppers, Sichuan peppercorns, spices, herbs, and aromatics to tie it together. Some brands will also add MSG to their products to round out the umami profile, as well as a diverse profile of seasoning ranging from star anise to mushroom powder. These flavorful, crunchy components are swirled in oil to give the condiment a smooth mouthfeel and an unexpected peppery bite to boot.

Although chili crisp has been touted as an Asian ingredient, its use in the kitchen extends far beyond stir-fry dishes and ramen. As newfound folks on the chili crisp scene, we're always looking for ways to use this versatile ingredient. We've compiled a list of our favorite creative ways for chili crisp to amplify dishes and introduce an unexpected layer of flavor.