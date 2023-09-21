Give Greek Yogurt Dipping Sauces A Spicy, Crunchy Kick With Chili Crisp

Undoubtedly, Greek yogurt is an excellent choice for breakfast or brunch, but did you know it also makes for a versatile dipping sauce and condiment? The only thing is, while Greek yogurt is luscious and creamy, its texture is one-note. So now imagine injecting that creaminess with chili crisp's brilliance. This combination will be a tantalizing medley of textures and a blast of flavors ranging from tangy to spicy. You end up with a simple yet sublime, crunchy condiment promising a multidimensional flavor profile.

Chili crisp-infused Greek yogurt is an excellent dipping sauce for crisp veggies and chips — or for slathering over your barbecue grilled proteins. You can even use it as a marinade for your meats and poultry, like how tandoori and biryani chicken are made in Indian cuisine.

Giving Greek yogurt dipping sauces a spicy, crunchy kick with chili crisp is straightforward. All you do is mix one cup of Greek yogurt with one tablespoon of chili crisp. Yes, it's really that simple. Of course, you can adjust the amount of chili crisp to your taste. And then, why not add some minced aromatics, like garlic, shallots, chives, or scallions, and some chopped herbs for a pop of color and additional flavor?