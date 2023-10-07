Chili Crisp Is The Pasta Sauce Addition For A Layered, Savory Base

Pasta is one of the more generous pantry staples. Very little is required to transform noodles into a cohesive and delicious dinner. Whether it's wilted greens or odds and ends from a leftover charcuterie tray, almost anything can work as a sauce to your pile of pasta. With this fast and casual approach in mind, consider bringing one of your best condiments to the pasta party: chili crisp.

Made up of aromatic dried spices, garlic, and chilies that have been fried in a pool of oil, chili crisp is the kind of condiment that ups the ante of any savory dipping sauce. But this delicious mix would also perfectly coat a heap of angel hair pasta at home, imparting tangy heat with every bite. Think of it as a way to make a spicier, Asian take on spaghetti aglio e olio, the garlic and olive oil pasta that Italians love. Or you can layer chili crisp into your other favorite pasta sauce to underline its savory depth. It'll punch up a plain marinara sauce in no time and add some welcome spice to a butter-based sauce as well.