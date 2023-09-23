Turn Your Leftover Charcuterie Into A Savory Bolognese Sauce

An expertly curated charcuterie board can be a meal all in itself that promises salty meats, creamy cheese, and sweet fruit in combination with other treats like nuts and crackers. But chances are, no matter how well the board was appointed, you'll have a few leftovers from it once the party clears out. True, you can enjoy these remnants as prime snacking material, but why not get a bit creative with it?

Instead, use one of these flavorful components to help pump up the umami levels of your next batch of ragù alla bolognese sauce. Whether you have prosciutto, salami, sopressata, coppa, or even a good cut of ham, each of these meats can add a decadent and salty undercurrent to your sauce. A blend of several of these fatty and seasoned meats would be ideal, bringing a unique combination of flavors that can add heft to the ground chuck base.