15 Tips You Need To Make Restaurant-Quality Fried Rice At Home

Fried rice is one of those dishes that soothes the soul. Warm, comforting, versatile, and flavorful, fried rice probably originated in China in the sixth century as a way to use up leftover rice. Since then, it's evolved into many different variations that are available all around the globe.

What's your favorite place to eat fried rice? Chances are it's a Chinese restaurant where seasoned chefs are whipping up plates of this classic, delicious dish in a professional kitchen. But what if I told you that you don't need to order from a restaurant to taste the finest fried rice because you can make it in your very own kitchen?

Making restaurant-quality fried rice may seem like a tall order at first, but with the right knowledge, you can rest assured that you'll be serving it up in no time. Read on to find out about the best ways to get your fried rice to taste the way it does at your favorite restaurant.