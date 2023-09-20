Chili Crisp Adds The Ultimate Spicy Kick To Classic Potato Gratin

From Fly by Jing to Momofuku, trending brands have boosted chili crisp into a buzzy condiment on social media — and considering the ingredient has nearly 100 million views on TikTok, it's safe to say it's having its moment in the sun. Chili crisp may have generated massive buzz as an oil to fry eggs in, but that's not all it's good for. If you're looking for a way to upgrade a classic potato gratin, try incorporating this trendy ingredient — as long as your guests aren't afraid of a little spice, that is.

While potato gratin is packed full of creamy, cheesy goodness, there isn't a whole lot of potent flavor going on in this dish. Adding chili crisp provides the perfect zingy bite along with a little crunch, and it pairs perfectly with the milder backdrop of the classic potato dish.

The magic of chili crisp is that its flavor goes way beyond plain heat. Along with the spice, you'll get salty and umami flavors that come from garlic, shallot, sesame, and of course, the chilis themselves.