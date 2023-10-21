Harissa Is The Spicy Tomato Paste Substitute That Still Brings Sweetness

Calling all hot sauce fans. It's time to rescue dinnertime from the bland zone with one tomato paste substitute: harissa. If you've never worked with it before, harissa is a spicy, smoky, peppery paste made from chile peppers, garlic, and olive oil. It's also flavored with various spices, including paprika, caraway, cumin, coriander, mint, or even rose petals. Harissa brings a one-two-punch of the inherent sweetness from the roasted red peppers alongside the euphoria-inducing capsaicin heat of the chiles.

Scarlet-hued harissa enjoys an especially fastidious fanbase with foodies in Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria, and across the South Mediterranean. It's a popular ingredient in North African cuisine, where it's frequently used as a condiment like sriracha or ketchup for couscous, pasta, and soup. But, these are only the beginning of the ways that harissa can transform your go-to recipes with layered flavors and a big personality.

One of the defining characteristics of harissa is that it can be tough to define. With different blends of ingredients, not all harissa is created equal. Some are intensely spicy, while others are more garlicky or tangy. They also tote different consistencies, from chunky salsa vibes to smooth and spreadable. Keep these idiosyncratic differences in mind as you shop around and incorporate harissa into your recipes. As with any spicy condiment, just remember that a little harissa can go a long way.