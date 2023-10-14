Easy Baked Harissa Chicken Recipe

Recipe developer Jessica Morone tells us that she really enjoys Middle Eastern cooking, enthusing, "I can't get enough of all the spices and flavors used in it." One of these seasonings is harissa, which is a condiment that comes from the North African country of Tunisia (so technically not the Middle East, although it is popular in this region as well). Harissa paste is usually made of dried red chile peppers ground up with garlic, citrus, olive oil, and spices which may include caraway, coriander, and cumin. While you can make your own harissa paste, here, Morone is going with the storebought kind. As she says of this condiment, "I just love its spicy, smoky flavor."

Morone tells us that this harissa chicken recipe is really pretty easy to make. In fact, she sums it up for us in a single sentence: "You just mix up a quick marinade, let the chicken sit in it for a half hour, and then bake it." Even with the time out for marinating, you can have this chicken dish on the table in just over an hour and the actual hands-on work involved is minimal. The combination of sweet, spicy, and tangy tastes, however, results in a maximum level of flavor.