Glazed Salmon With Cranberry Balsamic Compote Recipe

Salmon is a dinnertime go-to for many people, boasting a mild taste that leans more rich and savory than fishy — not to mention loads of vitamins and healthy fats that certainly don't hurt its reputation. Grilled, baked, or even air-fried salmon is perfectly delicious on its own, with seasoning as simple as salt and pepper getting the job done. However, it's always a good idea to get creative in the kitchen, and this glazed salmon with a sweet-tart cranberry compote recipe offers the ideal way to do so. As recipe developer Kara Barrett says, "It's a beautiful and simple dish with a really lovely presentation," offering more complex flavors that plain old grilled salmon.

Though cranberries and salmon might not seem like the likeliest food duo out there, salmon serves as a rich and sophisticated vehicle for a tangy compote. "I always enjoy the combination of a savory dish with a berry compote," says Barrett. "It's the mix of salty, savory, and sweet that really complement each another; the balsamic and cranberry bring tartness to this dish and act as a counterpoint to the fatty flavor of the salmon."