The Best Time Of Year For Fresh Salmon

In many ways, buying food is easier than it's ever been but that convenience comes at a cost. If we can buy salmon every single day of the year, how are we supposed to know when the fish is fresh and in season? To complicate the situation even more, there are multiple types of salmon from different parts of the world and their seasons don't always match up. If you're at the grocery store and having trouble remembering these dates, remember that it's freshest in the summer, with some types continuing into the middle of autumn.

The season starts with king salmon, also known as chinook salmon, starting in late April and running until late July. Sockeye comes into season next starting in early June and only running until late July. Pink salmon is more likely to be sold in a can instead of fresh but its season runs from late July to early September. Coho's season runs from late July to mid-October. Alaskan chum salmon is fished from late July to early September, whereas this type of fish is caught until mid-October is the Pacific Northwest.