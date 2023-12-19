The Best Time Of Year For Fresh Salmon
In many ways, buying food is easier than it's ever been but that convenience comes at a cost. If we can buy salmon every single day of the year, how are we supposed to know when the fish is fresh and in season? To complicate the situation even more, there are multiple types of salmon from different parts of the world and their seasons don't always match up. If you're at the grocery store and having trouble remembering these dates, remember that it's freshest in the summer, with some types continuing into the middle of autumn.
The season starts with king salmon, also known as chinook salmon, starting in late April and running until late July. Sockeye comes into season next starting in early June and only running until late July. Pink salmon is more likely to be sold in a can instead of fresh but its season runs from late July to early September. Coho's season runs from late July to mid-October. Alaskan chum salmon is fished from late July to early September, whereas this type of fish is caught until mid-October is the Pacific Northwest.
Tips for buying fresh salmon
Even if this type of fish is in season, that doesn't necessarily mean that the salmon you're buying at the store is fresh. If you don't live near the ocean or within a reasonable distance of where seafood is harvested, the likelihood that what you're buying is fresh from the ocean is actually quite small. Fish doesn't stay fresh for very long and should be eaten within two days of being removed from the water. Frozen versions may feel like you're getting a lower quality product but if you don't live near salmon, buying frozen or canned products may be a better way to go.
If you're having trouble identifying what species of fish you're buying, read the label carefully. It should state what type of salmon you're buying along with other facts such as where it was harvested, where it was processed, and whether it's wild-caught or farm-raised. If you're still having trouble, ask whoever is at the seafood counter. They should be able to help you identify what fish it is and which varieties are the freshest options on any particular day.