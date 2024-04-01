18 Creative Ways To Use Miso Paste

No ingredient in the kitchen is as utilitarian as miso paste. This spreadable paste is derived from a mixture of cooked soybeans, salt, and a culture called koji. The mixture is allowed to ferment on a base of rice, barley, or soybeans until it's ready to be made into a thick, peanut butter-like paste. The length of this period will determine the final color and flavor of the miso. In most grocery stores or ethnic markets, you'll find three primary types of miso: white (shiro), yellow (shinshu), and red (aka). The darker the color, the more funky and pungent the paste is. But, as a whole, the flavor of miso is described as being both salty and umami, with tangy, fishy, and earthy undertones.

Many people's understanding of miso and its use in the kitchen caps out at a bowl of miso soup from their local takeout spot. But we're here to highlight this powerful ingredient and how it can be used to elevate sauces, dressings, and even desserts.