Miso Is The Umami Ingredient You Need For Bold Flavor In Your Next Bloody Mary

In the cocktail world, umami is very much "in." When you think of savory bevys, there's probably a good chance that the first drink that comes to mind is the classic bloody mary. This longtime fave has already seen umami facelifts like the "seafood bloody mary" with oyster sauce and lobster claw garnish. Now, we're upping the umami-ante even more with the king of all umami ingredients: Miso. The Japanese condiment made from koji-fermented soybeans is just the funky, salty boost your bloody mary has been missing. Plus, thanks to its fermentation, miso paste stores well in the fridge for a year or even longer, making it a great ingredient to keep on hand for serving last-minute guests a knockout cocktail (or several).

To make it work for your cocktail, simply add a generous spoonful of miso paste to your go-to bloody mary mix recipe and hit it with an immersion blender to thoroughly combine, or transfer the batch to a food processor. Miso paste's peanut butter-like texture will create a richer mouthfeel in every sip. This umami bloody mary is easy to batch to serve a crowd. But, if you only need one or two cocktails to serve yourself and a friend, you could also muddle that miso paste in the bottom of a cocktail shaker with a spoon, then toss in the rest of the ingredients and wet-shake to combine, straining into a highball glass over ice and stirring with vodka to finish.