Miso Is The Unexpected Umami Boost For A Better Peanut Butter And Jelly Sandwich

Even with its reputation for childhood nostalgia, a peanut butter and jelly sandwich is a perfectly acceptable snack for an adult. Sometimes, however, you might want to age it up a little to fit your grown-up palate. You can butter your PB&J and grill it, toast it, add sliced bananas and strawberries, and more. Those are all familiar variations at this point — but nothing is more unexpected or telling of a matured flavor than a bit of umami. So why not spread a bit of miso paste into the mix? Paired with a natural, unsalted peanut butter and your choice of jam, miso paste will add a much-needed hit of savory, umami dimension.

As a plus, making miso peanut butter for your PB&J is simple — and it will keep in your fridge for weeks. You can use any nut butter that you like, really, as long as it's unsalted. Natural is also preferred because the oils will help the two pastes mix and prevent it from becoming too thick. However, if you're using what you have on hand and it doesn't happen to be natural, you can add peanut oil or any other neutral cooking oil to keep it from getting too dry. Starting with a few tablespoons of peanut butter in a bowl, simply add a tablespoon of white or yellow miso paste at a time, mixing and tasting in between. Once you've reached your desired texture and flavor, lay out your favorite sliced bread and get to sandwiching.