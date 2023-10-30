Recipes Dish Type Candy and Treat Recipes

Miso Salted Caramel Apple Recipe

caramel apple on table Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table
By Michelle McGlinn and Tasting Table Staff/

Is anything more fall-themed than a caramel apple? (Pumpkin lovers, don't answer that.) Nothing really beats strolling through an orchard on a crisp autumn day, sipping warm apple cider while freshly baked fritters incense the air. If you're lucky, you get to take home a whole bushel of hand-picked apples to use in all of your favorite fall recipes. Of course, caramel apples are on the list right behind pie, and with Halloween around the corner, there's no better time to enjoy the sticky treat.

Our recipe for caramel apples from developer Michelle McGlinn is a salty, savory version of a traditional treat, featuring umami-packed miso swirled into sticky caramel. While still sweet, this apple is definitively nutty, with a sesame seed topping that lends to the earthy, salty flavor. Think of it like an adult caramel apple, a sophisticated flavor reminiscent of peanut butter. Even if you swear by pumpkin spice, these savory miso caramel apples are the treat you should try this spooky season.

Gather the ingredients for miso salted caramel apples

ingredients on a table Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Of course, you'll need apples. You can technically use any apple, but we recommend a sweet red like Gala or Fuji to balance the salty flavor of the miso. You'll have the best luck with apples picked directly from a tree, but if you don't live near an orchard, don't sweat it – our recipe guides you through washing store-bought.

For the caramel, you'll need heavy whipping cream, corn syrup, butter, brown sugar, salt, and vanilla. To incorporate the miso, you'll need white miso and water for creating a slurry. For a salty sprinkle topping, grab flaky sea salt (we like Maldon) and black sesame seeds.

Step 1: Prep the work surface

silicon sheet on sheet pan Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Arrange a baking sheet with a silicon mat.

Step 2: Soak off the apple wax

apple soaking in bowl Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Soak the apples in hot water for 5 minutes, then wipe completely dry.

Step 3: Insert caramel sticks

putting sticks into apples Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Remove the stem and insert the caramel apple stick deeply into the apple. Store in the refrigerator.

Step 4: Make a miso slurry

whisking miso into water Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Combine the miso paste and water in a small bowl. Whisk until miso paste is loosened and set aside.

Step 5: Combine caramel ingredients

ingredients in a pot Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

In a heavy-bottomed pot over medium heat, combine the heavy cream, corn syrup, brown sugar, butter, and salt.

Step 6: Melt the butter

stirring butter in pot Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Cook, stirring constantly, until butter is melted.

Step 7: Let the mixture simmer

butter simmering in pot Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Insert a candy thermometer into the mixture and cook over medium heat without touching until temperature reaches 248 F.

Step 8: Whisk in the miso

stirring miso into caramel Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Whisk in the miso mixture and vanilla. Remove from the heat and allow to cool to 190 F, or about 5 minutes, depending on your pot.

Step 9: Dip the apples

dipping apples into caramel Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Remove the apples from the refrigerator and dip into the caramel. Place on silicon sheet.

Step 10: Combine the toppings

sesame seeds and salt in bowl Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

In a shallow bowl, mix the Maldon salt and sesame seeds together.

Step 11: Roll the apples

rolling apples into sesame seeds Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Gently roll the dipped apples in Maldon salt and sesame seeds. Allow to cool completely before serving or storing.

Why isn't the caramel sticking to my apples?

apple on silicon sheet Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

The most common issue with caramel apples is caramel sliding off of the apples after dipping. There are a number of reasons caramel may slide off of an apple. Very commonly, it's because the apple hasn't been properly prepared. Apples sold in grocery stores are given a waxy coating to look shinier (and tastier, ironically), and this waxy coating prevents caramel from sticking. If the initial soak didn't quite remove the shiny exterior (it should be colorful but dull) use sandpaper to create a rougher surface. Rub gently, just enough to remove any remaining wax on the surface.

Another reason caramel may slide off of the apple is because the caramel didn't reach the right temperature. Caramel is finicky and deceiving. It looks about the same at all temperatures while cooking and changes texture as it cools. If your caramel didn't get hot enough, it will be too loose to set onto the apples. If your caramel seems too loose to set, put it back over the stove and heat until 248-250 F again. Let it cool slightly, then try again. If you've done it right, the caramel should set fairly quickly and become too sticky to dip into after several minutes.

Cooling the caramel rapidly helps to set it — if the caramel is heated to the right temperature, it will set as it cools. To make this process faster and avoid sliding, refrigerate the apples to provide a cold surface.

How should you store these miso salted caramel apples?

caramel apples on parchment paper Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Caramel apples are fun to serve immediately after making, when the caramel is still ever-so-slightly warm and hugs the apple in flavor. Of course, it's not always possible to chow down on six caramel apples at a time. Luckily, storing them is plenty easy (and likely why orchards sell them in abundance).

Though the apples and caramel can sit without issue for several hours at room temperature, we recommend storing them in the refrigerator when not consuming to avoid any potential bacteria. Because the caramel is sticky, even when completely set, we recommend storing the apples with wax paper or parchment underneath to avoid sticking to surfaces. Because of their odd shape, the caramel apples are best stored — anyone who has visited a fair can probably guess it — in cellophane bags. If you don't have any small bags at home, remove the sticks from the apples and store in airtight containers instead. And of course, if serving for a fall-themed party, remember to tie the stems with tiny fall-colored bows.

