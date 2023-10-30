Miso Salted Caramel Apple Recipe

The most common issue with caramel apples is caramel sliding off of the apples after dipping. There are a number of reasons caramel may slide off of an apple. Very commonly, it's because the apple hasn't been properly prepared. Apples sold in grocery stores are given a waxy coating to look shinier (and tastier, ironically), and this waxy coating prevents caramel from sticking. If the initial soak didn't quite remove the shiny exterior (it should be colorful but dull) use sandpaper to create a rougher surface. Rub gently, just enough to remove any remaining wax on the surface.

Another reason caramel may slide off of the apple is because the caramel didn't reach the right temperature. Caramel is finicky and deceiving. It looks about the same at all temperatures while cooking and changes texture as it cools. If your caramel didn't get hot enough, it will be too loose to set onto the apples. If your caramel seems too loose to set, put it back over the stove and heat until 248-250 F again. Let it cool slightly, then try again. If you've done it right, the caramel should set fairly quickly and become too sticky to dip into after several minutes.

Cooling the caramel rapidly helps to set it — if the caramel is heated to the right temperature, it will set as it cools. To make this process faster and avoid sliding, refrigerate the apples to provide a cold surface.