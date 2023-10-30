Miso Salted Caramel Apple Recipe
Is anything more fall-themed than a caramel apple? (Pumpkin lovers, don't answer that.) Nothing really beats strolling through an orchard on a crisp autumn day, sipping warm apple cider while freshly baked fritters incense the air. If you're lucky, you get to take home a whole bushel of hand-picked apples to use in all of your favorite fall recipes. Of course, caramel apples are on the list right behind pie, and with Halloween around the corner, there's no better time to enjoy the sticky treat.
Our recipe for caramel apples from developer Michelle McGlinn is a salty, savory version of a traditional treat, featuring umami-packed miso swirled into sticky caramel. While still sweet, this apple is definitively nutty, with a sesame seed topping that lends to the earthy, salty flavor. Think of it like an adult caramel apple, a sophisticated flavor reminiscent of peanut butter. Even if you swear by pumpkin spice, these savory miso caramel apples are the treat you should try this spooky season.
Gather the ingredients for miso salted caramel apples
Of course, you'll need apples. You can technically use any apple, but we recommend a sweet red like Gala or Fuji to balance the salty flavor of the miso. You'll have the best luck with apples picked directly from a tree, but if you don't live near an orchard, don't sweat it – our recipe guides you through washing store-bought.
For the caramel, you'll need heavy whipping cream, corn syrup, butter, brown sugar, salt, and vanilla. To incorporate the miso, you'll need white miso and water for creating a slurry. For a salty sprinkle topping, grab flaky sea salt (we like Maldon) and black sesame seeds.
Step 1: Prep the work surface
Arrange a baking sheet with a silicon mat.
Step 2: Soak off the apple wax
Soak the apples in hot water for 5 minutes, then wipe completely dry.
Step 3: Insert caramel sticks
Remove the stem and insert the caramel apple stick deeply into the apple. Store in the refrigerator.
Step 4: Make a miso slurry
Combine the miso paste and water in a small bowl. Whisk until miso paste is loosened and set aside.
Step 5: Combine caramel ingredients
In a heavy-bottomed pot over medium heat, combine the heavy cream, corn syrup, brown sugar, butter, and salt.
Step 6: Melt the butter
Cook, stirring constantly, until butter is melted.
Step 7: Let the mixture simmer
Insert a candy thermometer into the mixture and cook over medium heat without touching until temperature reaches 248 F.
Step 8: Whisk in the miso
Whisk in the miso mixture and vanilla. Remove from the heat and allow to cool to 190 F, or about 5 minutes, depending on your pot.
Step 9: Dip the apples
Remove the apples from the refrigerator and dip into the caramel. Place on silicon sheet.
Step 10: Combine the toppings
In a shallow bowl, mix the Maldon salt and sesame seeds together.
Step 11: Roll the apples
Gently roll the dipped apples in Maldon salt and sesame seeds. Allow to cool completely before serving or storing.
Why isn't the caramel sticking to my apples?
The most common issue with caramel apples is caramel sliding off of the apples after dipping. There are a number of reasons caramel may slide off of an apple. Very commonly, it's because the apple hasn't been properly prepared. Apples sold in grocery stores are given a waxy coating to look shinier (and tastier, ironically), and this waxy coating prevents caramel from sticking. If the initial soak didn't quite remove the shiny exterior (it should be colorful but dull) use sandpaper to create a rougher surface. Rub gently, just enough to remove any remaining wax on the surface.
Another reason caramel may slide off of the apple is because the caramel didn't reach the right temperature. Caramel is finicky and deceiving. It looks about the same at all temperatures while cooking and changes texture as it cools. If your caramel didn't get hot enough, it will be too loose to set onto the apples. If your caramel seems too loose to set, put it back over the stove and heat until 248-250 F again. Let it cool slightly, then try again. If you've done it right, the caramel should set fairly quickly and become too sticky to dip into after several minutes.
Cooling the caramel rapidly helps to set it — if the caramel is heated to the right temperature, it will set as it cools. To make this process faster and avoid sliding, refrigerate the apples to provide a cold surface.
How should you store these miso salted caramel apples?
Caramel apples are fun to serve immediately after making, when the caramel is still ever-so-slightly warm and hugs the apple in flavor. Of course, it's not always possible to chow down on six caramel apples at a time. Luckily, storing them is plenty easy (and likely why orchards sell them in abundance).
Though the apples and caramel can sit without issue for several hours at room temperature, we recommend storing them in the refrigerator when not consuming to avoid any potential bacteria. Because the caramel is sticky, even when completely set, we recommend storing the apples with wax paper or parchment underneath to avoid sticking to surfaces. Because of their odd shape, the caramel apples are best stored — anyone who has visited a fair can probably guess it — in cellophane bags. If you don't have any small bags at home, remove the sticks from the apples and store in airtight containers instead. And of course, if serving for a fall-themed party, remember to tie the stems with tiny fall-colored bows.
- 6 apples
- 2 tablespoons white miso paste
- 2 tablespoons water
- 1 ½ cups heavy whipping cream
- 1 cup corn syrup
- 2 cups light brown sugar
- 4 tablespoons butter, softened
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 tablespoons Maldon sea salt, for topping
- 2 tablespoons black sesame seeds, for topping
- Arrange a baking sheet with a silicon mat.
- Soak the apples in hot water for 5 minutes, then wipe completely dry.
- Remove the stem and insert the caramel apple stick deeply into the apple. Store in the refrigerator.
- Combine the miso paste and water in a small bowl. Whisk until miso paste is loosened and set aside.
- In a heavy-bottomed pot over medium heat, combine the heavy cream, corn syrup, brown sugar, butter, and salt.
- Cook, stirring constantly, until butter is melted.
- Insert a candy thermometer into the mixture and cook over medium heat without touching until temperature reaches 248 F.
- Whisk in the miso mixture and vanilla. Remove from the heat and allow to cool to 190 F, or about 5 minutes, depending on your pot.
- Remove the apples from the refrigerator and dip into the caramel. Place on silicon sheet.
- In a shallow bowl, mix the Maldon salt and sesame seeds together.
- Gently roll the dipped apples in Maldon salt and sesame seeds. Allow to cool completely before serving or storing.
|Calories per Serving
|739
|Total Fat
|31.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|18.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.7 g
|Cholesterol
|87.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|120.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.0 g
|Total Sugars
|111.6 g
|Sodium
|860.6 mg
|Protein
|3.6 g