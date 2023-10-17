Miso Is The Umami Touch Your Veggie Burgers Need

There's no need to miss out on deep, dark umami flavors in a burger just because you've opted out (at least temporarily) of eating animal meat. If you've spent any time perusing veggie burger recipes, you've seen all manner of combinations featuring mushrooms, black beans, quinoa, and sweet potatoes. We're not here to recommend any one veggie burger construction strategy; we're just here to tell you that, if you're not already putting miso paste into the ones you make, it's time to start.

The addition of miso is going to bring a lot to your burger. Because it's fermented, the umami is real. There's also a light, glazed sweetness — depending on the type you use — that definitely plays well with others. Lastly, some lovely thick miso paste will take on the role of binding agent, eliminating the need for those veggie burger-necessary-evils beaten egg and breadcrumbs to keep the patty together. But what is miso, and which type should you put in a veggie burger?