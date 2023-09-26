Combine Mushrooms And Chickpeas For Flavorful Vegetarian Burgers

When switching over to a plant-based diet, finding ideal meat substitutes takes a lot of trial and error. Although tofu and tempeh are typically recommended, it doesn't hurt to expand between those two ingredients. Many traditional meat dishes can be replicated using mushrooms or chickpeas.

The earthy, umami flavors of the two work perfectly in vegan and vegetarian recipes. While they don't replicate meat's exact taste — although mushrooms often come pretty close — both mushrooms and chickpeas possess their own savory flavor that makes them perfect for exploring dishes that are not animal-derived.

The two ingredients are versatile and malleable; while you can transform mushrooms into plant-based meat to make dishes like scallops or crab cakes, chickpeas can be turned into chicken nuggets or vegan taco meat. However, the two really shine when made into the perfect veggie burger. If you miss biting into a savory, juicy burger but don't miss the meat, mushrooms and chickpeas are the perfect alternative.