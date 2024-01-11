2 Ways Jacques Pépin Uses Miso To Flavor Fish

It's no secret that acclaimed chef Jacques Pépin loves seafood: In a post on his official Facebook account, he even writes, "Hello. I eat a great deal of fish." This personal penchant compounded by a lifelong career of preparing seafood in the kitchen makes for a seasoned authority on how, exactly, to do it the right way — and in Pépin's book, it's all about the miso.

Miso is the quintessential umami bomb. It's a paste made from fermented soybeans and salt, and this salty, funky condiment is a natural fit for pairing with salty-funky fish filets. Plus, thanks to its natural fermentation, it lasts for around a year in the fridge, meaning you can also keep the ingredient on hand for easy access in other recipes. Miso's peanut butter-like texture makes it a natural fit for creating thick, rich glazes for preparing fish. There are many different types of miso paste, but the intense flavor of red miso is the best fit for creating impactful marinades and glazes — and it's the ingredient Jacques Pépin swears by when he's preparing fish.

As the world-renowned chef once waxed, "My palate is simpler than it used to be. A young chef adds and adds and adds to the plate. As you get older, you start to take away." It's no wonder, then, that the miso glazes and marinades Pépin uses to flavor fish tote simple prep and short ingredient lists, letting the punchy Japanese ingredient speak for itself.