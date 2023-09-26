Jacques Pépin Wants You To Cook With The Season - Exclusive Interview

Throughout your legendary career, you've made immense contributions to the culinary world. What do you hope home cooks will glean from your newest cookbook, "Cooking My Way"?

Well, this is a new book, but I've already cooked this way. I did over 30 books — I did 13 television series. Each time, there was a special theme and we did a book [to go with it]. I also did a book for the Cleveland Clinic for cardiac patients. Each time, you put your mind or your knowledge of cooking to a very specific area of food. In the '80s, I had a column in the New York Times called "The Purposeful Cook," which was to cook for a family of six people for the least amount of money. That was where the idea [for "Cooking My Way"] came from ... I'm very happy with it. They did a beautiful design and it looks good.

In thinking about cooking purposefully, what are some of your favorite tips for sourcing food economically?

To start with, I tell people to cook with the season — without any question. I have a lot of tomatoes in my garden now, but even if I go to the farm next door, the tomatoes are cheap now because it's the full season. Not only are they cheap, but that's basically when they taste the best — that's when they really taste good. In addition to that, that's when [tomatoes] are nutritionally good for you and cheap.

You can look at all of those [regions], from Sicily to Sardinia, where the people live [until they're] very old. They usually follow the season — eat simply, and so forth. To a certain extent, that's the first thing that I would tell people to save money.

Secondly, I never [waste] leftovers. I always [make] what my wife used to call a "fridge soup." I open the refrigerator and [see that] I have a wilted salad and a piece of carrot and an onion and this and that — I will boil that with some chicken stock or water and finish it with some pasta and all that to make a soup.

There is also the economy of time — the economy that you learn through cooking. For example, when I do a recipe, if I have to use the food processor three times, I start by, let's say, grinding bread in it so I don't have to wash it. The second [time], I may do nuts. For the third [time], if I do fish, then I have to clean it, but I work it out so that I use it two or three times before cleaning it. Likewise, with a skillet, I use the skillet, then I run it briefly underwater so that I can use it again. If you economize time in the kitchen, the economy of motion, that makes a very rewarding type of cooking that people will enjoy.