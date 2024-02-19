Orange Marmalade Salmon With Roasted Fennel Recipe
If you are looking for a simple and impressive sheet pan dinner that doesn't feel heavy, this baked salmon with orange marmalade and roasted fennel is going to tick all of the boxes. The combination of fresh salmon, juicy citrus, and aromatic fennel makes for a surprising combination that comes together in a single pan.
According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, salmon pairs wonderfully with sweet and acidic flavors. The orange marmalade topping provides the perfect balance of sweet and tart to complement the fish. While the salmon bakes, the fennel slices roast alongside it, lending their anise-like fragrance to every bite. In just over 30 minutes, you can have a complete meal with protein, vegetables, and fruit ready to enjoy. You can pair it with some rice, simple pasta, or a baguette if you want something to mop up all those delicious juices.
The roasted fennel and orange slices add vibrant color to the plate, creating an entrée worthy of guests and good enough to use as a treat to yourself. Best of all, clean up is a breeze since everything bakes on one sheet pan! Give this baked salmon recipe a try for an easy, elegant dinner with minimal prep and fresh flavors.
Gather the ingredients for orange marmalade salmon with roasted fennel
To make this sheet-pan meal, you will need fresh oranges, salmon filets, fennel bulbs, olive oil, orange marmalade, soy sauce, Dijon mustard, salt, and pepper. The combination of the juicy oranges and aromatic fennel pairs nicely with the fruity orange marmalade, giving the dish a sweet and salty flavor with an aromatic touch from the fennel fronds.
Can I use a different type of fish instead of salmon in this dish?
You can absolutely use a different type of fish in place of the salmon for this recipe. Rainbow trout or other thick, white fish filets such as cod, halibut, or sea bass would all work well. The cooking time may need to be adjusted slightly depending on the thickness of the filets you choose. Thinner filets of a fish like trout or tilapia will likely cook faster than the thicker salmon filets. Meanwhile, halibut and sea bass can be very thick, so they may require a couple of extra minutes to cook through. Keep an eye on the fish as it bakes, and remove it once it flakes easily with a fork. The orange marmalade topping will pair nicely with any of these fish choices. If you're not a fan of fish, you can even make this dish with chicken for a flavor similar to baked orange chicken. You should cook bone-in thighs for 45 minutes or boneless breasts for about 30, until the temperature inside measures 165 F.
What can I do if I don't have fennel bulbs for this orange marmalade salmon recipe?
If you don't have fresh fennel bulbs on hand, or you're not big on licorice flavors, there are a couple of suitable vegetable swaps you can make to still get a nice contrast to the sweet marmalade. Thinly sliced sweet potatoes would be a great option, adding softness and sweetness underneath the fish. Apple slices would also work, lending a subtle sweetness and moisture. You can also take the dish in a more Asian direction, pairing the salmon with baby bok choi. The anise-like flavor from the fennel would be missing, but the dish would still be tasty with sweet potatoes or apples in its place. If you're looking for a more filling side, you can use halved fingerling potatoes, as well. You may want to increase the cooking time slightly to ensure that the vegetable slices soften fully if substituting for the fennel — we recommend starting to cook the dish without the fish if using potatoes or sweet potatoes and adding the fish after about 15 minutes to avoid overcooking it.
Do I need to use fresh oranges, or can I use canned mandarin oranges? Is there another citrus I can use?
Fresh orange slices are ideal for getting nice, caramelized edges when roasted under the salmon. However, in a pinch, canned mandarin oranges can be used instead of fresh oranges. Make sure to drain them well and pat them dry before using. You may want to brush the mandarin oranges lightly with oil to prevent sticking. However, we suggest that you turn to other fresh citrus fruits first. Ruby red grapefruit, lemons, or blood oranges would all bring a bright flavor and pair well with the salmon. The bitterness of the grapefruit especially would contrast nicely with the sweetness of the marmalade, providing that contrast that makes this dish pop in your mouth. In the case of the grapefruit, remove the rind before using it to avoid adding more bitterness with the thick, inedible peel.
- 2 oranges, sliced
- 4 (8-ounce) salmon filets
- 2 bulbs fennel, thinly sliced, fronds reserved
- ¼ cup orange marmalade
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon olive oil, plus more for drizzling
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- Cover a baking sheet with aluminum foil.
- Arrange half of the orange slices on the foil.
- Put the salmon filets on top of the oranges.
- Surround salmon with fennel slices, setting the fronds aside for later.
- In a small bowl, mix together the marmalade, soy sauce, olive oil, and Dijon mustard.
- Use a spoon to spread the marmalade-mustard mixture onto the salmon filets.
- Drizzle oil and sprinkle salt and pepper, to taste, over the fennel slices.
- Top salmon filets with the remaining orange slices.
- Bake for 15 minutes, until the salmon flakes easily with a fork.
- Remove from the oven and serve salmon on a bed of roasted fennel and orange slices, topped with fresh fennel fronds.
|Calories per Serving
|628
|Total Fat
|34.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|7.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|124.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|31.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.9 g
|Total Sugars
|22.8 g
|Sodium
|1,036.9 mg
|Protein
|49.3 g