Orange Marmalade Salmon With Roasted Fennel Recipe

If you are looking for a simple and impressive sheet pan dinner that doesn't feel heavy, this baked salmon with orange marmalade and roasted fennel is going to tick all of the boxes. The combination of fresh salmon, juicy citrus, and aromatic fennel makes for a surprising combination that comes together in a single pan.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, salmon pairs wonderfully with sweet and acidic flavors. The orange marmalade topping provides the perfect balance of sweet and tart to complement the fish. While the salmon bakes, the fennel slices roast alongside it, lending their anise-like fragrance to every bite. In just over 30 minutes, you can have a complete meal with protein, vegetables, and fruit ready to enjoy. You can pair it with some rice, simple pasta, or a baguette if you want something to mop up all those delicious juices.

The roasted fennel and orange slices add vibrant color to the plate, creating an entrée worthy of guests and good enough to use as a treat to yourself. Best of all, clean up is a breeze since everything bakes on one sheet pan! Give this baked salmon recipe a try for an easy, elegant dinner with minimal prep and fresh flavors.