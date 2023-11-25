20 Mouth-Watering Ways To Cook With Apple Cider

Apple cider is one of the integral ingredients of the fall. Apple cider is different from apple juice because it has an especially short shelf life and undergoes significantly less processing than juice. The minimally processed, unfiltered cider also has a dark, hazy color and a more profound apple flavor sans added sweeteners. Although most people purchase apple cider at their local orchard or grocery store during the fall months, you can also make it at home by mashing the apples and passing them through a fine mesh to strain out the solid pieces.

Since cider has such a short shelf life — at around three days after opening — you might be curious about how to use up the massive jug in your fridge. It's a conundrum we've faced many times, especially after we get home from a trip to the orchard. Here are some of our favorite ways to use up the fall favorite for both sweet and savory recipes that will make you rethink how useful it can be in the kitchen.