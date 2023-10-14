Caramel Apple Witch's Cauldron Jell-O Shot Recipe

Double, double, toil and trouble... It's that time of year again, when the cauldrons are dusted off for the witches' spells, brews, and potions. Whether you're binging Halloweentown or choosing an Anderson sister to dress as, we have a delicious way to imbibe on this spooky, witchy holiday. Sure, you could brew up a swirling Halloween cocktail, but how about something a little more...insidious?

Jell-O shots aren't just for college kids anymore. Instead of the neon, fruity cups of Jell-O we shared in our cramped dorm rooms, Jell-O shots are now a boozy dessert, complete with toppings like whipped cream or sugared rosemary. To make these tiny cauldrons both delicious and spooky, developer Michelle McGlinn mixes apple cider with gelatin and salted caramel for a fall-spiced treat. For a bright and bubbling potion, spoon green apple popping boba over top. Each cup of Jell-O contains a full shot of vodka — so don't be fooled, these little cups of Jell-O are potent enough to really put a spell on you.