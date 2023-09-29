Tipsy Witch Halloween Cocktail Recipe

Halloween is on the way, and if you want to get into the spirit, why not give this delicious tipsy witch cocktail a try? It is super easy to throw together and makes a real statement. Whether you're hosting a Halloween drinks party, or simply sipping an elegant cocktail between trick-or-treat visits, you're sure to love the great mixture of autumnal flavors and spooky Halloween styling.

Halloween is one of the US's most popular times of the year, and people really do go all out, dressing up in scary costumes, heading out trick or treating, and throwing big parties. This Halloween-themed cocktail makes for an excellent option to add to your party's offerings.

When devising this tipsy witch Halloween cocktail, Tasting Table Recipe Developer Jennine Rye wanted to offer a nod to the kind of ingredients that one of the three witches from Macbeth might throw into their cauldron. She decided to go with rosemary, which introduces a mature savory herbal undertone to the sweet and fruity flavors, common to a lot of cocktails. So crack out your witch's cauldron (or just a glass) and your sorcerer's mortar and pestle (or just a muddler), and get brewing (or mixing). Chanting incantations at the same time is optional.