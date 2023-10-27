Cinnamon Apple Cider Beef Stew Recipe

With the dropping temperatures and changing seasons changing comes the transition into chunky sweaters, warm cups of tea, and thick and hearty soups. Though the winter wind freezes your cheeks, the thought of a cozy meal at the end of the day is more than enough to warm your chilled fingers and toes. Probably the coziest meal of them all is beef stew, which cooks low and slow until rich and tender, incensing the kitchen with the warm smell of fall spices.

In this recipe from developer Michelle McGlinn, tender chunks of beef are simmered in apple cider and cinnamon for a lightly sweet version of classic beef stew. The cinnamon adds depth to the beef while the cider works to tenderize, leaving the broth with the faint taste of fall. To further the coziness of this stew, we swapped potatoes for barley, which thicken the broth while giving it texture. Even if you're new to stew, this recipe is a nearly foolproof way to put the flavors of fall on your dinner table.