12 Tips You Need For Making Applesauce

Smash an apple, make applesauce — if only it were quite that simple. Like much in life, the best things take time. Applesauce is no different. It's not as easy as going to a supermarket and picking out the freshest, unbruised apples. To say nothing of types of apples. Planning must take place. Preparations must be made. Are you in the mood for something chunky or creamy, festive or simple, savory or sweet?

Navigating the world of applesauce feels a bit like an apple maze or, given the season, like we're bobbing for apples with a mask on virtually impossible. Once you've welcomed the challenge, it becomes less of an act of frustration and one more focused on curating a flavor experience. You see, not all apples are created equal. Nor are all methods created equal. Things that might be overlooked by first-time applesauce makers can make all the difference. Though a simple treat from your more innocent years, applesauce can mature into something of a fine dining experience, but there remains much to consider.