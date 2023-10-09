The Delicious Way To Sweeten Up Applesauce Without Sugar

For those of you who love applesauce, you probably already prefer homemade to store-bought — after all, isn't almost everything better when it's homemade? Aside from tasting delicious, a major perk of making applesauce at home is the ability to control exactly what goes into it, including the amount of sugar. In fact, you can even eliminate sugar altogether in your next batch.

This sweet and spiced applesauce recipe offers the perfect sugar alternative: maple syrup. Indeed, there is absolutely no added sugar in this recipe. Instead, it relies solely on the natural sugars from the maple syrup and some additional ingredients, such as orange juice and vanilla extract, for all the necessary sweetness.

Additionally, as the recipe states, you can even convert this applesauce into a filling for an apple pie. This means you can bake an apple pie completely free of added sugar, which is a stark contrast to typical apple pie recipes that usually include up to one cup of added sugar.