So You Bought Canned Butter. Here's The Best Way To Use It

Many baking recipes call for using softened butter creamed together with sugar. That process aerates the dough and helps to disperse the sugar evenly throughout. For example, this would work well with traditional butter cookies since beating the sugar with softened butter will lighten the texture of your baked goods. And while recipes for desserts generally recommend unsalted butter, canned butter — which is preserved with salt in the canning process — can be substituted if you leave out the salt added toward the end of the recipe.

Compound butter is another good option. The first step in making a flavorful butter compound to top your steak, enrich a sauce, or saute with vegetables, is to bring the butter up to room temperature. A canned variety can be blended right out of the tin with chopped herbs, garlic, and other seasonings to create a blend that will enhance your recipes or add that finishing touch right before serving.

The commercial brands of canned butter are widely available online or through specialty grocers. While it's possible to preserve your own butter by canning it at home in Mason jars, it's generally not advised to do so. Butter, with its low acidity, is prone to the growth of toxins during the home canning process, making it a risky proposition for DIY.