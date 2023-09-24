13 Ways To Add Flavor To Applesauce

Whether it's the warm, comforting flavor of applesauce or its ability to pair seamlessly with other autumnal flavors (cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice), this favorite of multiple generations is an undeniable autumn staple. Besides that, its versatility and nostalgic appeal make it a fall recipe worth reaching for again and again. But as much as folks love this fruity purée, it's not exactly the most exciting snack out there.

Thankfully, there are plenty of delectable ways to take applesauce to the next level. From side dishes to something residing more in the spotlight, complementary tastes to crave-worthy treats, treating applesauce like a canvas on which to paint with flavors and textures rarely disappoints.

Below are 13 ways to boost its flavor, from simple cooking hacks and unique spice combinations to unconventional mix-ins that introduce new tastes and textures. Ready to upgrade that sauce and tantalize some tastebuds? Follow along as we explore the wide world of jazzed-up applesauce.