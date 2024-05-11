Sweet And Spicy Apricot-Glazed Pork Chops Recipe

One problem with cooking pork chops is that they can dry out pretty quickly. For that reason, it's important to choose the right chops — De Witt goes with bone-in rib chops since she says the chops have a little fat to keep them juicy and flavorful, but she advises that you can also use loin chops. She cautions against using thin-cut, boneless chops, however, as these can easily be overcooked.

Once you've chosen your chops, there are a few more steps you can take to ensure that they stay as moist as possible. One is to bring them to room temperature before you cook them, as this will help them to heat more evenly. De Witt also notes that searing the chops before baking them helps to keep their moisture inside where it belongs. Finally, once the chops have cooked to 145 F (and not a degree higher), you should allow them to cool for 5 minutes before slicing into them. This resting period allows the meat to re-absorb all of its juices.