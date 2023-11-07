For Juicy Pork, Baste Your Chops Like A Steak

If you've ever cooked pork chops for an easy dinner, you might be aware that the meat can easily be overcooked and turn out dry. There are some ways to prevent this, like cooking them at the proper temperature, but we've got a technique that will guarantee your pork chops stay juicy every time: Basting them with butter as you may do with steak.

For inspiration, we turned to our original recipe for pan-seared pork chops with parsnip-apple purée from the Tasting Table Test Kitchen. The trick in this recipe is to partially cook the chops in oil for about four to five minutes, remove the chops, reduce the heat, then add butter and herbs to the pan to infuse the dish with flavor. Once the butter is melted, our recipe recommends returning the pork to the pan and using the herb-infused butter to baste the pork meat constantly until it's fully cooked, which takes about three minutes per side.

What is basting anyway? It's a cooking technique that uses those pan drippings, or butter in this case, to cover, or baste, the meat. The liquid at the bottom of the pan is already full of flavor, so it's a way to make sure it doesn't go to waste. It gives the meat moisture and elevates its flavor, which is why we think it's an ideal way to keep your pork chops juicy every time.