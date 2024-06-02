Tequila And Lime Grilled Chicken Recipe

Tequila and lime chicken has the same balance of flavors that you'll find in a perfect margarita, minus the orange liqueur — in fact, according to developer Julianne De Witt, this recipe is sometimes known as margarita chicken. As she tells us, it's "simple enough to prepare on a weeknight if you marinate the night before." In fact, she goes on to say, "The longer the chicken is marinated, the better it tastes," although you don't need to marinate the meat for 24 hours. In fact, De Witt cautions that you really shouldn't leave it in the marinade for longer than that because after more than a day of marinating, the acidic lime juice might make the chicken mushy.

This chicken dish is something that De Witt says "taste[s] even better the next day," and the best part of it is that you don't even have to reheat the leftovers but can instead eat them cold. You could also use the chicken to top a green salad, boost the flavor of a mayo-based chicken salad, or as a filling for tacos or quesadillas. The chicken should be good in the refrigerator for up to three days but can always be frozen if you need it to last longer.