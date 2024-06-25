A Peruvian Gourmet Chef Offers 8 Tips For Making The Best Fresh Ceviche

Unless you're a sushi fan, the thought of eating raw fish is probably a turnoff. If that's the case, you've probably never tried ceviche. But here's the thing about classic ceviche, a seafood dish that originated in Peru and is now enjoyed worldwide — it isn't really raw.

Thanks to a chemical reaction that transforms proteins in raw fish as it soaks in an acidic marinade, the seafood actually "cooks" without the application of heat, turning white in color and becoming firm. But what's the best way to achieve this amazing reaction? Do you need a specific marinade? Do you need to marinate the fish for a certain length of time? Is citrus juice the way to go, or can vinegar be the secret ingredient for classic ceviche? And what about choosing which type of fish to use?

Since we weren't sure about the answers to these questions, we decided to check in with someone who makes ceviche for a living. Victoriano Lopez is the executive chef at La Mar — a high-end Peruvian eatery in San Francisco that specializes in seafood — and he prepares ceviche constantly at his restaurant. As a matter of fact, this Peruvian chef is such a fan of the delicacy that six different types of ceviche grace Lopez's menu, including a veggie option that is served without a single ounce of fish. With that many choices, we knew he'd have the answers to our most burning ceviche questions, and luckily he was happy to share a few.