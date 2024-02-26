The Best Way To Freeze Fish And How Long It Will Last

Whether you caught it yourself or picked it up from the seafood market, there's something about fresh fish that simply tastes better than its frozen counterparts. Fresh fish should be cooked the day it's caught; if you're not able to do that, you'll need to freeze it.

Although you may favor the taste of fish that's been caught that same day, its flavor can be preserved with the right type of freezing method. Before freezing, ensure that you've cleaned and scaled the fish. For an easy method that fishmongers utilize, try vacuum-sealing your fish. This method keeps air out, helping to increase the quality of frozen seafood. After cleaning and drying the fish, freeze it for about an hour, place it in a freezer-safe bag, and use a vacuum sealer to keep it airtight before placing it in the freezer once again.

With the vacuum-sealing method, your fish should be able to stay safe for up to a year. However, the lengthy timeframe may only apply to leaner types of fish. With fatty fish like salmon, trout, and mackerel, the oil in them oxidizes, distorting their fresh taste. If the fish isn't properly vacuum-sealed, lean fish could last around six to eight months, with fattier fish staying for two to three months.