How To Marinate Seafood Like A Chef

Marinating food is a time-tested technique that chefs and home cooks rely on to create well-seasoned dishes. Soaked in a solution made with oil, an acidic agent, and spices, your main ingredients get infused with flavors they wouldn't get otherwise simply from getting cooked with heat.

But while both proteins and vegetables could use some magic from a marinade, there is no single marinating process that applies to all kinds of food. What works for meat would be detrimental to veggies since they need a much shorter time length for soaking. The same goes for seafood if you want its briny flavor to still shine through and its flesh to remain soft and moist.

Tasting Table asked Jenn Segal from Once Upon a Chef for tips on how to marinade seafood the way chefs do. "Seafood needs a lighter touch so stick to non-acidic elements like lemon or lime zest, oil, spices, and fresh herbs," she advised. While acids like lemon juice work well for marinating meat, they can be too strong for the more delicate flesh of seafood and end up cooking them before they're even put in a pot, pan, or on the grill. This would be fine if you're making ceviche but not if you're cooking a different dish.

Another factor to consider is how long you let them soak. Segal cautioned, "Remember, seafood marinates quickly — 20 to 30 minutes max." Soaking them too long, even in the right marinade, will end up cooking them as well.