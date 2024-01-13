We Tested And Ranked 16 Tortilla Chips For Scooping Dip And Found The Sturdiest Ones

Whether it's Super Bowl Sunday, taco Tuesday, or just a random weekday afternoon, tortilla chips and dip is always a winning combination. There's something satisfying about the crisp crunch of a perfectly salted tortilla chip paired with a scoop of creamy dip that just hits the spot. But the quickest way to sour the celebratory mood might just be with a structurally unsound chip.

When searching out the best chip to pair with salsa, guacamole, or any other mouthwatering accoutrement, structural integrity is paramount for delivering the most satisfying dip-filled bite. Some of the top-ranked tortilla chip brands prioritize texture over structure with delightfully thin and crispy varieties that easily shatter when put to the scoop test. One way to mitigate this issue is to make your own homemade tortilla chips, lightly seasoned and deliciously deep-fried in elevated ingredients like duck fat. But with so many quality storebought options lining grocery store shelves, we figured that there had to be a ready-made solution to the dip problem.

We decided to put some of the nation's top tortilla chip brands to the scoop test to discover which chip holds up best. While there are dozens of options from which to choose, we selected a broad range of widely available tortilla chips and tested their ability to scoop up dip without cracking under pressure.