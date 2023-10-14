Swap In Store-Bought Tortilla Chips For Quick And Easy Migas

Along with gooey queso dip, hard-shelled tacos, and fajitas, Tex-Mex has also bestowed the famed migas breakfast scramble. Whether you make migas breakfast tacos by stuffing them inside a soft flour tortilla or eat them as a scramble with a side of refried beans, their defining characteristic is the addition of fried tortilla strips.

Typically, making migas begins by cutting corn tortillas into strips and frying them in a few tablespoons of oil before adding your vegetables and eggs. However, you can save yourself the mess and time of that first step by using store-bought tortilla chips instead. Store-bought chips are already fried, salted, and ready to add to your scramble. Gone are those extra minutes of chopping and cleaning up messy oil splatter.

Instead of adding the eggs to the tortilla strips and oil as you would in a classic recipe, sprinkle the store-bought tortilla chips over the scramble while the eggs are still creamy. Consequently, the chips absorb flavors from the veggies and aromatics as the scrambled eggs set while still retaining a bit of their crunchiness.

Since there are so many tortilla chip brands to choose from, you can use your go-to favorites or experiment with seasoned or flavored chips for a creative take. Any leftover chips won't go to waste as you can always use them for nachos or chilaquiles, a distant Mexican cousin of migas.