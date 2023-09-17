12 Tips For Making The Best Nachos Every Time

What's not to love about nachos? The combination of crispy tortilla chips, savory proteins like pulled pork or beans, melty cheese, and fresh toppings like salsa and guacamole make a mouthwatering dig-right-in meal that's great for a crowd — or a party of one.

Nachos got their name from Ignacio Anaya, nicknamed Nacho, who worked at the Victory Club restaurant in Piedras Negras, a small Mexican city near the U.S. military base in Fort Duncan, Texas. One night at the restaurant in 1943, Anaya is said to have thrown together a dish of freshly fried tortilla chips, shredded cheese, and sliced jalapeños for some U.S. military wives hungry for something to eat after a day of shopping. The dish was a hit and grew in popularity throughout the southwestern United States before becoming the well-known food they are today.

A tray of nachos is the ultimate party and sports-watching food because they are quick to make, shareable, easy to customize for different tastes, and a great way to use up leftovers — not to mention irresistibly good. But, while you may not need to stress over exact measurements when making nachos, you do need a proper mix of toppings and a solid technique for perfectly constructed nachos that don't turn out soggy or bland. Read on for our most helpful tips so you can be confident in making the crispiest, tastiest nachos every time.