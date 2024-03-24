Soak Dried Fruit In Bourbon For A Subtle Way To Booze-Up Baked Goods

While splashing booze directly into recipes can help create textured maturity in your favorite baked goods, there's a softer, more subtle way to invite a bit of punch to your cherished treats. Soaking pieces of fruit in bourbon may take a bit of planning, but a juicy burst of alcohol-infused sweetness can elevate basic recipes and make you look like a culinary star at your next dinner party.

When soaking dried fruit in alcohol, allow at least 20 minutes for the pieces to rehydrate and turn into tempting, plump morsels of boozy fruit. Once you have the soaked fruit at the ready, you can easily sprinkle pieces into the batter to make pomegranate muffins or fruit-enhanced bourbon butter cake. The result is a gentle flavor that won't pack as much of a wallop as a straight-up pour of alcohol. Boozy cubes of pineapple and cherries can be folded into bread loaves and pies, and you may soon find yourself sneaking these alcoholic bites of fruit into your go-to morning pancakes.